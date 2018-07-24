MINEOLA — The Mineola Fire Department is sending a warning out after someone drove over their expensive supply hose while crews were fighting an early morning fire on Tuesday.

Their post said that while taking care of the structure fire, someone in a small grey car "who apparently does not know how to turn around... thought it was OK to run over [their] supply hose."

Luckily the hose did not bust, but fire officials stress that their equipment is pretty expensive, with their hose being $500.

The fire department's post also mentioned that by running over the hose, that driver "endangered the the lives of every firefighter who was operating a hose line... It's also illegal by the way."

Officials wanted to end their post in a positive light, telling everyone to have a good day, and be safe.

© 2018 KYTX