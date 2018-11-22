TYLER — Traveling can be stressful any time of the year, but add in more people going places, unpredictable weather, dealing with family and even the most calm person might feel some tension this Thanksgiving.

Sherry Guinn, a volunteer with Therapet, said that's why the animal assisted therapy group has visited the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport for three years now.

"It's a proven factor that just touching the dogs... will lower blood pressure, reduces the stress level and even will change the hormone balance," Guinn said.

Guinn said that travelers aren't the only ones who benefit from the dogs being there.

"We've spoken to several people especially waiting for passengers coming in from out of town for the holidays and you know it's always a wait," Guinn said. "So it was nice, they got to instead of thinking about the plane being a little late you know they were petting the dogs."

She said the dogs enjoy it themselves as well.

"I think they enjoy it because they're getting petted and they get to you know do their job, which is to you know help relieve stress and comfort people," Guinn said.

Therapet will be back at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport December 21 and 22 for the Christmas passengers.

