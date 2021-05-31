Fallen heros honored in East Texas on Memorial Day

The annual Memorial Day ceremony took place at the Tyler Memorial Cemetary.

TYLER, Texas — The true meaning of Memorial Day is not lost on family and friends of our fallen heroes.

"I think of my brother, he was in the Korean War," Dennis Bennett, veteran who served in U.S. Air Force from 1957 to 1961, said. "We just need to come and honor those that gave it all for us."

Amid the pandemic dozens were in attendance of the annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum Monday.

"People were hungry to get back together and have this unity in remembering those who fought and died for our freedom," Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler) said.

American flags lined the headstones of those who served in the military.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith says an event like today is one many hold close to their hearts.

"To know the sacrifice they made, two of my uncles didn't make it back," Smith said. "It's just great to be here to honor, celebrate is not a good word, to honor, who have given the ultimate sacrifice and thank their families for what they've given up."

For some veterans it's for those that didn't return home.

"I just want people to understand that we would not have the freedoms we do now if it was not for these folks that gave their all and the people that are in the military right now," Bennett, said.