HUNT COUNTY — Richard Thomas Levan, a 26-year-old Irving man, escaped custody while being transferred to the local courthouse, assaulted a detention officer and was recaptured without incident shortly after on Thursday.

According to Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks, Levan was being transferred from the Detention Center to the Hunt County Courthouse for a misdemeanor court appearance.

He was dressed in plain clothes and officials were taking off his restraints before he went inside the courthouse as required.

While the restraints were removed, Levan hit a Detention Officer in twice in the head and ran away.

Shortly after that incident, detention officers and deputies captured Levan a few blocks away without further incident and took him back to the Hunt County Detention Center.

Authorities said Levan was originally being held for two counts of Assault Causing Bodily Injury.

He is now also charged with Escape and more charges are anticipated because of his actions.

“The Detention Officer that was injured was treated and released from the hospital and I am thankful that their injuries are not serious. I also want to commend all the deputies and citizens that assisted in the capture of this individual before anyone else was hurt," said Sheriff Meeks.

