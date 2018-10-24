NACOGDOCHES-A search is underway in Nacogdoches for an inmate who escaped from custody.

Authorities tell us Robin Copeland escaped Wednesday around 12:10 am.

The 56 year old from Nacogdoches was taken to a local hospital after making a medical complaint.

While at the hospital, authorities tell us Copeland's shackles were removed due to the medical treatment.

According to the Sheriff's office, the inmate managed to escape from custody and was last seen running on King street toward North street wearing a blue jail jump suit.

Copeland was arrested in September on warrants for Tampering with a Government record, three counts of Theft of Service and failure to appear.

Copeland is not considered to be dangerous, but they are urging people in the area to use caution.

Anyone with information on Copeland's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

