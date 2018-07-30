RUSK — RUSK—Soon after Earl and Joann Henry opened their small watch and jewelry repair shop in Rusk in 1954, customers had a reoccurring question.

“We didn’t have much merchandise and people that were our friends would come in and … they’d say ‘is this all you got?’ Joann, whose last name is now Jackson, said. “One time, after we were able to buy a whole tray of rings … we were so proud.

“It may have had a dozen wedding sets in it, and then they turned around and was looking and (asked) ‘is this all you’ve got,” Mrs. Jackson, now 84, added. “When you’re new in business, you can’t have much. You’ve got to crawl before you walk, so we had to start out very small.”

Early on, she learned to engrave and perform a variety of repairs, while Henry repaired mechanical watches, soldered and sized rings and handled more labor-intensive repair work.

When Henry died in 1970, she continued to operate the shop.

After 64 years, a few name changes, a move to the downtown square and an expansion of inventory, J&J Jewelry & Gifts has established itself as one of the town’s most trusted and cherished businesses.

The shop, at 136 S Main St., currently sells a variety of jewelry ranging from pearls and diamond wedding rings to charms and charm bracelets. The business has a bridal registry and gifts for all occasions. Class rings are also sold.

