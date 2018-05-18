East Texas woman, Lori Aldredge is asking for answers after several calves died on her parents' land on the north side of Longview on 1844.

They live on 100+ acres with 40 mother cows (breedable cows).

In a Facebook post, Aldredge claimed that her parents have had 18 of their calves poisoned over the past four years, and one more died on Thursday.

She also wrote that her family has not found anything after setting up game cameras around their property, and she has called various law enforcement agencies.

Her father, Buck Birdsong, says he's been raising cattle his entire life and he's never seen anything like this.

When it first started four years ago he just thought he lost one calf.

"The first one, I just thought I lost one. The second one was about three days later and I said 'I've got to figure out what's going on," Birdsong said.

In the last two days they've lost two calves. One on Thursday evening, the other on Friday morning.

When this first began Birdsong took one of the dead calves to the family veterinarian for an necropsy, an autopsy for animals. They discovered it was poison that killed the calf.

"He's done several additional necropsies and we've found the same thing in all the animals," Birdsong said.

Once poisoned, the calves experience diarrhea, dehydration, and high fever until they die.

"Depending on the dosage that they can get, it can be 12 hours to 48 hours before they die," Birdsong said.

This has taken a toll on Buck Birdsong, he has a connection with each and every cow on his land - even able to point them out by name in a herd of 40.

"It's very emotional to watch them die when you've raised them," he said.

Before these last two calves died, two others died on Christmas Eve, and one of the calves that just passed away was special, born on Valentine's Day.

Birdsong can't think of any reason why someone would poison the calves on his land.

Joshua Tubb with the Gregg County Sheriff's Office says they are not able to say what type of poison this is or how it's being administered to the calves.

He also said multiple agencies are investigating including the State Game Warden and a special Ranger with the Texas Cattle Raisers Association.

To whoever is doing this, Birdsong has a message for you,"If you watched one of them suffer through this you wouldn't do it again."

