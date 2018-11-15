GILMER — Goudarzi and Young, a law firm based in Gilmer, won a case on Friday involving an 18-wheeler collision, getting $260 million for the parents of 21-year-old Riley McPhereson.

McPherson was killed in February 2016 when the vehicle he was driving hit an 18-wheeler driven by then 26 year-old Eric Wayne Jefferson.

He was heading south on Highway 271 when he hit the side of the flatbed trailer that was carrying steel pipe.

The 18-wheeler was stopped, obstructing both northbound and both southbound lanes of the highway as Jefferson was trying to back the tractor trailer into a private residence just off the highway.

After the accident, authorities found out Jefferson was coming back home from Ohio and had been driving the 18-wheeler for 17 hours.

According to Goudarzi and Young, that amount of time is well in excess of the daily allowable hours pursuant to state and federal laws.

In a release the law firm also noted that since May 2018, they have tried five cases that have resulted in $391 million in verdicts on behalf of their clients.

© 2018 KYTX