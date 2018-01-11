RUSK COUNTY — James Paul Calvert, the Rusk County man accused of child sex crimes and was involved in a recent manhunt received a life sentence Thursday.

According to the Rusk County District Attorney's Office, he was sentenced to life in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Calvert was being pursued by authorities after eluding deputies on October 22, 2018. He was found and taken into custody six days later.

He was wanted on several charges including two counts of sexual assault of a child, one count of burglary of a habitation and escape.

