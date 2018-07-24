SMITH COUNTY — Jessie James Liggins, a 38-year-old Smith County man, was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child on multiple occasions over a period of 18 months.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, deputies got a 911 call about the sexual assault of a child on Friday.

Detectives then met with the victim, officials conducted a forensic interview and an investigation was opened up.

While officials investigated the case, they learned Liggins sexually assaulted the victim several times over 18 months.

The Sheriff's Office said that a family member witnessed the last assault.

Officials issued an arrest warrant for Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child and Liggins was placed in the Smith County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

He faces life in prison, or any term not more than 99 years or less than 25 years.

