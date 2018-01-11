GUN BARREL CITY — Taylor Duckworth, a Kemp man, was arrested around 8:30 a.m. Sunday after running away from and resisting several attempts an officer made trying to arrest him at the Walmart on 1200 West Main St.

According to the Gun Barrel City Police Department, officers got several 911 calls regarding a suspicious person in the area.

Once an officer arrived to the scene, he talked to a Walmart representative who directed him to Duckworth, who was close to the Murphy's Gas Station on the property.

Police said Duckworth showed signs of intoxication, and the officer tried to arrest him.

Immediately after that attempt by the officer, Duckworth resisted arrest and ran away from them.

After a short foot chase, the officer deployed his taser with no effect.

Duckworth then took off the Taser probes and kept running through the parking lot. An off-duty Gun Barrel City Police Reserve Officer came to help by trying to contain Duckworth.

Duckworth ran into the side of a pickup, started running backwards away from officers, and collided with the front of another pickup.

He continued to resist both officers, and police said the civilian drivers of both pickups "struggled with Duckworth" they were able to arrest him.

Authorities from multiple agencies responded to help with Duckworth's arrest, while he continued to be non compliant and aggressive.

Duckworth ended up fighting and biting officers when they tried to put him inside an official vehicle multiple times, "hampering any efforts to provide medical attention."

After several minutes, EMS arrived on scene and tried to sedate Duckworth. Police said that the first dose of sedation was ineffective, and emergency personnel needed to give him another dose.

Once Duckworth was finally sedated, officers were able to safely take him to a medical facility.

After several hours at UT Health East Texas Main Emergency Center, Duckworth was taken to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Jail for Felony assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

Authorities are investigating the incident involving Duckworth.

Gun Barrel City Police Department is conducting an internal investigation of the incident, and the case has been referred to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Ranger Division, for review.

