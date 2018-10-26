SHELBY COUNTY — Alexander Nathan Barter, a 21-year-old Shelby County man, was arrested on child exploitation charges on Oct. 19, 2018 in Joaquin.

Barter appeared in court today in Beaumont for an initial appearance.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Barter has been charged in a federal complaint with attempted coercion and enticement and will go back to court on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 for detention and preliminary hearings.

If he is convicted, Barter faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

This case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

