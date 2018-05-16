Curtis Shoemake, a 60-year-old Grapeland man, was arrested on Tuesday by the Houston County Sheriff's Office for murder in the Dina Shoemake case.

According to authorities, Shoemake was reported missing and was not seen since January 2000.

The sheriff's office also said that Curtis was Dina's ex-husband, and the two had one son together.

Dina also had a daughter from another relationship.

A case was open by the sheriff's office for the next 18 years, and deputies worked every tip they got until it was exhausted.

Three months after the case's 18th anniversary, Houston County Sheriff, Darrel Bobbit assigned two investigators to the case, and a True Crime TV crew came down and documented their journey.

After new statements and evidence came through, investigators lead the case to be presented to the Houston County Grand Jury for review.

Authorities issued an indictment on Tuesday, and Shoemake was arrested and brought to the Houston County Jail.

He is currently waiting for his court appearance. His preset bond is set at $100,000.

