HENDERSON COUNTY — Cobryn Payne Williams, 45, was arrested after deputies responded to a call for medical help at a gas station on Friday near Farm to Market 315 in the Chandler area.

According to the sheriff's office, Williams refused medical attention after EMS was called to the scene.

After observing his behavior, Deputies determined Williams was under the influence of something other than alcohol.

Williams was arrested for public intoxication, and during a search, deputies found a clear baggie protecting another baggie which held the substance believed to be heroin.

The sheriff's office said that Williams admitted he had used heroin about an hour-and-a-half before his arrest.

