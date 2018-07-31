CHEROKEE COUNTY — Terry Woods was convicted of the October 2015 murder of Michael Hatton on Monday.

According to the Cherokee County District Attorney's Office Woods shot Hatton in the face with a .45 caliber handgun while they were fighting over how much stolen floor tile would cost.

He was also convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

After a jury found Woods guilty, he was given a life sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for the Murder and to ten years for the unlawful possession charge.

During court proceedings, a statement from Woods was played for the Jury in which he told authorities that "I've got an anger problem... the anger just took over."

