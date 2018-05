Dale Fritch, a 46-year-old Chandler man, died just before 11 p.m. Monday morning after hitting a cow with his motorcycle on Farm to Market Road 2339, just west of Edom.

According to DPS, Fritch was thrown from his motorcycle after hitting the cow and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials are still investigating the incident. Refresh for updates.

