Christopher Krieg, a 56-year-old Shelbyville man, died after a vehicle crash happened at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday on Farm to Market Road 139.

According to DPS, Krieg's pickup was heading south when the vehicle drove off the road to the right, overcorrected to the left and flipped over.

Krieg was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

