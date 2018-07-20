TYLER — Jacob McGuffey was found innocent of assault on Friday after a three-day trial connected to an October 2017 altercation at the Grove in Tyler.

McGuffey was originally arrested for assault causing bodily injury after authorities said he and Justin Glaspie were in a car in the The Grove parking lot when a father and son walked in front of them.

McGuffey honked the horn, then the older man responded to the honk with an angry hand gesture.

RELATED: 2 arrested for alleged assault of father and son at Tyler restaurant

Joe Murphy of the Murphy & Baker Law Firm said that "there was a rush to judgment in this matter, and Mr. McGuffey was persecuted by many in the community," who learned about the incident.

According to a statement Murphy sent out, McGuffey is absolved of any criminal responsibility for the alleged assault.

© 2018 KYTX