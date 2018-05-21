Brandon Sheppard, a 35-year-old Anderson County man, was indicted on Monday for an escape charge in Smith County.

Sheppard was originally wanted for an aggravated assault charge back in December 2017,and ran from police who tried to arrest him for that charge during a traffic stop.

He was wanted by Gregg County for an assault family violence, parole violation warrant and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury warrant and eventually arrested.

In March 2018, he was arrested again for an escape charge and indicted on Monday.

His bond is set at $50,000.

