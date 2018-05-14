Larry Don Morgan, a 36-year-old Kilogre man missing since 2015, was arrested by the Longview Police Department on Sunday on a charge of Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact.

On July 25, 2015, Morgan was reported missing to police, and was last seen walking around Martin Street in the downtown area at around 6 p.m.

According to the Gregg County Jail records, Morgan's offense date for the indecency charge was on June 25, 2015.

