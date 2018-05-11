GLADEWATER — Matthew Blaine Murchison, a 29-year-old Gilmer man, was shot by an officer at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday after threatening suicide at a home on the 1500 block of North Main.

According to the Gladewater Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene where Officer Jacobo Lira "discharged his service pistol as a result of Murchison’s actions."

In a statement from GPD, authorities said that Officer Lira was subsequently put on paid Administrative Leave pending an investigation by the Texas Rangers.

GPD also noted that procedure "is standard practice for any officer involved shooting involving Gladewater Police Officers."

Murchison was taken to a Longview hospital, where he got medical attention for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Authorities say he is expected to recover.

Police said the incident was captured on both the in-car camera system and the body worn camera used by Officer Lira.

