TYLER — Patti Foster was heading to bible study with three of her friends in 2002, when a driver under the influence of drugs hit her parked SUV.

"A semi-tractor trailer rig pulling a trailer full of cars barreling down the highway 70 mph plowed into the back of our Tahoe it ejected me like a missile," Foster said.

When EMS arrived, Foster was presumed dead.

"No pulse to be found, white sheet pulled over me, she's dead, miracles happen," Foster said.

She spent 6 weeks in a coma and suffered from a traumatic brain injury.

"Now gratefully I have life, I want to give it away not keep it to myself to help someone else," Foster said.

Foster is an advocate for people to understand the dangers of driving while impaired and volunteers with groups like Mothers Against Drunk Driving. She's also written a book about what she went through, Coping with Traumatic Brain Injury.

She spoke at this year's annual Tie One On for Safety luncheon hosted by MADD East Texas, in the same county where her life nearly ended.

"Ah the tears come. But of how I just thought this is where it all happened but now I get to give it away, not to give up but to keep stepping out to help someone."

