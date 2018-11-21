Longview, TX — A pastor with a passion for barbecue and giving back, worked to make sure hundreds would have their Thanksgiving turkey.

Raymond Ingram, Owner of Big Ray's Barbecue and pastor at New Life Fellowship Church in Carthage, smoked dozens of turkeys for Hiway 80 Rescue Mission's Thanksgiving feast.

"They have a special place in my heart," Ingram said, "I always just want to give back to them as well as to anyone else who's, you know, have a need and need some help."

So he's doing something new this year, smoking between 50 to 60 turkeys to make about 1,500 meals.

For Ingram, working with the homeless started decades ago.

"To be honest with you I got involved in it on Thanksgiving Day back in 1995, and so that made a real big impact on my life back then and so just kind of carrying it through," Ingram explained.

Hiway 80 is celebrating Thanksgiving Wednesday at noon in Tyler at West Erwin Church of Christ's Benevolent Center and in Longview at the mission off Marshall Avenue.

