People from across the country are going to Santa Fe in the aftermath of the shooting, including an East Texas pastor.

Patrick Johnson with Jstar Ministries in Longview is at the high school this week praying with students and their families.

He said he's talked with parents who's kids are scared to go back to school, and his mission is to encourage them through faith.

"This is a resilient community, they're strong, their faith is strong, everyone's coming together," Johnson said." And I'm meeting people from all across the country. So, they'll make it through this. Needless to say, it's going to be tough, but with the help of the good Lord and the strong sense of community, they'll make it through."

He said his best words of encouragement to people are to honor the students and teachers death's with their lives going forward.

