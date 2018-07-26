FRANKLIN COUNTY — Officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department are looking for 26-year-old MIchael Ray Weir, a man reported missing on June 20, 2018.

According to police, Weir's father, a Sulphur Springs native, said that his son was last seen on June 13, 2018 at Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Winnsboro.

Authorities later learned that he Weir was staying at the American Inn motel in Mount Vernon where officers found his vehicle and keys.

Police then got surveillance video of him using an ATM just before 11 p.m. on June 13, 2018 at Texas American Bank.

In the video, officers saw that Weir was alone in his vehicle and drove away from the bank towards the American Inn motel.

Weir's father told police that it's not like his son to not get in contact with his family, and they are worried for his safety.

He has no other family in the Mount Vernon area.

If you or anyone else you know has information on this man's whereabouts, call Lieutenant Joshua Daily at 903-537-4539.

