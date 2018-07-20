DAINGERFIELD — Officers from the Daingerfield Police Department are warning locals about a scam after they have gotten several reports about people getting calls from individuals claiming they are from their electric and/or gas company.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the caller say that their electricity or gas will be disconnected unless the person they're calling uses a pre paid debit card, credit card, or wire transfer to make a payment.

DPD said that these are fraudulent attempts to steal money from unsuspecting people.

Police want locals to know that if they get a call like that, they should immediately hang up and not give them any information.

The department also warned about a scheme involving emails with supposed unpaid invoices.

Another common scam they have gotten reports on deals with a supposed IRS employee that calls people to claim that they owe taxes.

