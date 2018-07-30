DAINGERFIELD — Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD will be able to give all their students free breakfast and lunch.

The district is now able to provide the food for children because it was approved for a Community Eligibility Provision or CEP.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, CEP is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas.

DLISD's website said that the program does not come as an additional expense to them.

Student are also still able to buy additional items at lunch, but the district will have a no charge policy.

