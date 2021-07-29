East Texas State Fair Preparations: What will the fair look like in 2021?

“In 2021 we’re going to look very similar to what we have always looked like. What will look different is the fact that Harvey Convention Center will be gone."

TYLER, Texas — When Harvey Hall begins being torn down next week mini events and Tyler will have to adapt.

President of the East Texas State Fair John Sykes explains how the event will look this year.

“In 2021 we’re going to look very similar to what we have always looked like,” Sykes said. “What will look different is the fact that Harvey Convention Center will be gone, in fact it’ll be torn down next week, and we’ve lost access to about 60% of the parking lot.”

Sykes also said that staff is working to develop a new program for where the carnival will go and how it will be operated.

“In fact, we know that our carnival will be just as big if not even bigger than what we usually have. We are having two fantastic attractions return again in 2021. RC line attraction will be back and then the program called the Nerveless Nocks, they will be back,” said Sykes. “Our entertainment area will be back in the tent, and we have a stage in there with local music and two nationally known groups that will be performing on the stage every day plus other local attractions.”

Indoor shopping, the marketplace will be moved inside the commercial building on the fairgrounds.

“The livestock show is such an intra-goal part of the fair and people love to come see the animals. We are already seeing interest just jump through the roof,” said Sykes. “We have four brand new food vendors we are so packed with new foods and new vendors plus our traditional all guys who have been here for so many years, they are all back.”

The ticket booth will also be moved down to Front Street and at the corner of Houston Street in Rose Park.