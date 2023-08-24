ETX Symphony Orchestra to host third annual Symphony in the Park

The concert is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, and is free to the public.

TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Symphony Orchestra is returning to Bergfeld Park on Labor Day weekend for its third annual ‘Symphony in the Park’ performance.

The concert is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, and is free to the public.

Under the direction of music director Richard Lee, the orchestra will perform a variety of music including film music, show tunes, classical favorites, and a preview of the upcoming concert season.

“We love the opportunity each year to partner with the City of Tyler and celebrate our great East Texas community,” said Robin Hampton, Executive Director for the ETSO.

With the theme, “Music For Everyone,” ETSO’s concert season kicks off Sept. 23rd, and features a lineup of five unique concerts with special guests:

Sept. 23 - Opening Night with Asleep at the Wheel

Nov. 4 - American Celebration

Jan. 27 - Minsoo Sohn Plays Schumann

Feb. 24 - Dance! Featuring the TJC Academy of Dance

March 23 - Gridiron Symphony - A Tribute to High School Football in East Texas