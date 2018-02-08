SMITH COUNTY — Slater Dylan Brabec, a 17-year-old Arp native, died after a one vehicle crash happened at around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday on Farm to Market Road 850, just east of Overton.

Preliminary crash investigation from DPS showed that Brabec was traveling east on the road at an unsafe speed.

He then lost control of the vehicle in a curve, traveled off the roadway and hit a tree.

Brabec was taken to a Tyler hospital where he later died.

His body was then taken to a funeral home in Overton.

The crash is being investigated by authorites.

