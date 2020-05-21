Olivia Kim is a junior at Brook Hill High School. Three years ago she started playing board games and card games at the Heights of Tyler nursing home.

Kim loved volunteering and wanted to do more. So she started thinking of a way she could entertain everyone at the nursing home in a way only she could.

"I believe that playing flute for them and providing music for them would bring healing and some comfort to those who are listening," Kim said.

When Kim first began, she wasn't sure how the seniors would react or if they would even like her music.

However, she received positive feedback and was overjoyed.

"They just loved it and I wasn't really expecting their positive reactions because I knew how much more I had to practice," Kim said.

Unfortunately, with the coronavirus outbreak, access to nursing homes was prohibited. Kim was no longer allowed to go to the nursing home, but she still wanted to find a way to continue sharing her music.

"I missed them so much because, through the years that I've been with them, it just felt like a family," Kim said.

Kim began recording herself playing at home. She then puts it on a flash drive and hands it off to an employee at the nursing home to be played on Monday's at six as a reminder that she hasn't forgotten to visit.