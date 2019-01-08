TYLER, Texas — In the military soldiers are taught to look out for one another. Soldiers continue to do so even after serving.

The East Texas Veterans Alliance held a stand down Wednesday at the Tyler Armed Forces Reserve Center to help their fellow brothers and sisters in need.

"These are people who served this country and served with valor, they should not be homeless," Tyler City Council District 3 and veteran Shirley McKellar said.

The event is to aid homeless veterans and area vets with clothing, medical services, haircuts, and counseling.

Dozens of national, state and local agencies were on hand to make sure the vets were getting what they earned.

"This is the first that Tyler ever had and we plan on having this every single year because we have probably 50 or 60 homeless veterans who live here in Tyler Texas," McKellar said. "We're trying to get them off the streets and get their benefits."

The East Texas Veterans Alliance is driven to strengthen resources for East Texans veterans, military, and their families.

To find out more and how you can get involved, visit the East Texas Veterans Alliance.