LIST: ETX View announces inaugural 40 Under Forty winners

The first-ever event honored young professionals who have achieved success and excelled in their field of expertise before the age of 40.

TYLER, Texas — ETX View's inaugural 40 Under Forty winners were announced Friday night in a ceremony held at The Villa Tyler.

CBS19's Shardae LaRae served as the emcee for the first-ever event, which honored young professionals who have achieved success and excelled in their field of expertise before the age of 40.

The 40 Under Forty contest featured 40 categories of industry in which individuals were nominated. The contest was then divided into three phases: a nomination phase, a voting phase and the announcement of the winners.

The winners are listed below:

African-American Community Figure - Suzette Farr

Agriculture & Cattle - Zach McMillan

Arts & Culture - Micah Lyons

Automotive - Joshua Spraggins

Banking & Lending - Ariana Thompson

Childhood Learning & Activities - Emily McGaugh

City Officials - Amber Varona

Community Development - Trey Brewer

Construction - Smith Reid

Cosmetic & Beauty - Emily Sanford

Dental - Spencer Mack Hansen

Education - Amy Bruyere

End of Life Care - Erika Rader

Energy, Oil & Gas - Wesley Killingsworth

Fashion & Home Decor - Andrea Moore

Finance & Investments - Travis Bearden

Fire & Rescue - Amber Hill

Fitness - Kristen Henton

Hispanic Community Figure - Antonio Martinez

Insurance & Protection - Collin Phaup

IT & Technology - Cody Grace

Law & Policy - Justin Roberts

Law Enforcement - LaDarian Brown

Manufacturing, Grocery & Distribution - Jared Johnson

Marketing & Advertising - Jennifer Ware

Media & News - Reagan Roy-Young

Medical & Healthcare - Jennifer Wiliams

Men in Business - Justin Hargroce

Music & Performing Arts - Meghan Simpson

Nonprofit/Philanthropist - Miki Dougherty

Outdoor Beautification - Daniel Ross

Photography & Graphic Design - Lindsay Steele

Real Estate - Melanie Northcutt

Restaurant & Hospitality - Chelsea Cace

Social Entrepreneur - Kelly Belt

Sports - Kerry Lane

Tattoo & Artistry - Mitchell Howie

Volunteer - Lauren Bresch

Women in Business - Teri Killingsworth

Worship - Julie Englerth

Click here to see a gallery of all the winners from ETX View.