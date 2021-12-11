LIST: ETX View announces inaugural 40 Under Forty winners

TYLER, Texas — ETX View's inaugural 40 Under Forty winners were announced Friday night in a ceremony held at The Villa Tyler.
CBS19's Shardae LaRae served as the emcee for the first-ever event, which honored young professionals who have achieved success and excelled in their field of expertise before the age of 40.
The 40 Under Forty contest featured 40 categories of industry in which individuals were nominated. The contest was then divided into three phases: a nomination phase, a voting phase and the announcement of the winners.
The winners are listed below:
- African-American Community Figure - Suzette Farr
- Agriculture & Cattle - Zach McMillan
- Arts & Culture - Micah Lyons
- Automotive - Joshua Spraggins
- Banking & Lending - Ariana Thompson
- Childhood Learning & Activities - Emily McGaugh
- City Officials - Amber Varona
- Community Development - Trey Brewer
- Construction - Smith Reid
- Cosmetic & Beauty - Emily Sanford
- Dental - Spencer Mack Hansen
- Education - Amy Bruyere
- End of Life Care - Erika Rader
- Energy, Oil & Gas - Wesley Killingsworth
- Fashion & Home Decor - Andrea Moore
- Finance & Investments - Travis Bearden
- Fire & Rescue - Amber Hill
- Fitness - Kristen Henton
- Hispanic Community Figure - Antonio Martinez
- Insurance & Protection - Collin Phaup
- IT & Technology - Cody Grace
- Law & Policy - Justin Roberts
- Law Enforcement - LaDarian Brown
- Manufacturing, Grocery & Distribution - Jared Johnson
- Marketing & Advertising - Jennifer Ware
- Media & News - Reagan Roy-Young
- Medical & Healthcare - Jennifer Wiliams
- Men in Business - Justin Hargroce
- Music & Performing Arts - Meghan Simpson
- Nonprofit/Philanthropist - Miki Dougherty
- Outdoor Beautification - Daniel Ross
- Photography & Graphic Design - Lindsay Steele
- Real Estate - Melanie Northcutt
- Restaurant & Hospitality - Chelsea Cace
- Social Entrepreneur - Kelly Belt
- Sports - Kerry Lane
- Tattoo & Artistry - Mitchell Howie
- Volunteer - Lauren Bresch
- Women in Business - Teri Killingsworth
- Worship - Julie Englerth
Click here to see a gallery of all the winners from ETX View.
Congratulations to all who were nominated for the prestigious award.