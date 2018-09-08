HARRISON COUNTY — Lorraine Haas, a 43-year-old Longview woman, was arrested after bringing a pistol to Hallsville Junior High School just before noon Tuesday.

According to the school, Haas was in the band hall and showed another adult that she had a pistol hidden in her clothing.

An HISD police officer responded after the incident was reported, disarmed Haas and arrested her.

She was taken to the Harrison County Jail on a charge of Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon by a Licensed Weapon Holder.

Haas' bond was set at $10,000, and she was later released from jail on Wednesday.

In a statement from Hallsville Jr. High School, Principal Amy Whittle said "Parents and community members, please let it be clear that Hallsville ISD will prosecute, to the fullest extent of the law, any person who illegally carries a weapon on any HISD premises."

