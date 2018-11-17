CHEROKEE COUNTY — Jennifer Richardson, a Cherokee County woman, was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday.

The jury found Richardson guilty of possession of about 1.06grams of methamphetamine in her home.

According to authorities, several young children were staying at her house when the offense occurred.

"As long as I am District Attorney, parents who allow their children to be exposed to meth or cocaine will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said District Attorney Elmer Beckworth, Jr.

Richardson did not testify at trial.

