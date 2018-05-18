East Texas woman, Lori Aldredge is asking for answers after several calves died on her parents' land on the north side of Longview on 1844.

In a Facebook post, Aldredge claimed that her parents have had 18 of their calves poisoned over the past four years, and one more died on Thursday.

She also wrote that her family has not found anything after setting up game cameras around their property, and she has called various law enforcement agencies.

Her post has almost 2,000 shares and hundreds of comments with concerned East Texans also wondering what could be happening.

