EUSTACE, Texas — Eustace ISD announces Tuesday morning that their schools will be closed indefinitely.

Statement from District Superintendent Dr. Coy Holcombe:

"Dear Parents/Guardians,



First, I want to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation with yesterday's meal pick up. A total of 1,096 meal bags were picked up.

Second, I want to update you about the school closure. At this time, we have not received word that Governor Abbott will extend the closure; however, I do not believe that we are in a position to even think about opening schools up again. With that, Eustace ISD will remain closed until further notice. I believe that this is the only decision possible to ensure that our students, staff, and community remain healthy."

The district will continue to provide meals and instructional support to students through the closure.

