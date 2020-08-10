Evadale ISD leaders try slowing COVID-19 spread after recent uptick in cases

“We try to do our best to identify those in close contact either through seating charts or teachers telling us.”

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Evadale Independent School District sees another spike of coronavirus cases in less than a week after the death of an elementary school teacher.

District leaders are trying to figure out who's been exposed and how to slow the spread.

"At the first of the year, it seemed to be a little north, the Kirbyville and Buna area. Now, we're getting a little of it, too," said Evadale Superintendent Gary Fairchild said in reference to the recent COVID-19 outbreak across the school district.

Last week, the district had nine positive cases. That number has now jumped to 16 cases with eleven students and five staff members infected.

“We try to do our best to identify those in close contact either through seating charts or teachers telling us,” Fairchild said.

That contact tracing led to 41 students and staff members being placed in quarantine.

Looking at Jasper County as a whole, Judge Mark Allen says there are 27 active cases.

"A lot of people work in Louisiana and come back and forth, so you're constantly going to have new infections reintroduced back. We try to prevent the actual community spread of those infections when we identify them,” Judge Allen said

Another issue that worries Fairchild is social activity on the weekends.

"The biggest problem we have is what they continue to do on weekends or what they do away from here," Fairchild said. “We're just trying to take the precautions, not stopping living but living under these conditions and moving in that direction.

According to Beaumont doctor Msonthi Levine, the rise in cases coming out of Evadale ISD would be considered a rapid spread. Both superintendent Fairchild and Judge Allen are asking everyone to continue to be mindful of their habits during this pandemic.