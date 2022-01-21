Kilgore College women's basketball pioneer Evelyn Blalock named finalist for Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

Blalock passed away on June 4, 2011, at the age of 72.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame has announced its 12 finalists in consideration for induction into its Hall of Fame and an East Texas legend is up for the award.

The late Evelyn Blalock, a pioneer of women's basketball in the Piney Woods, has been named a finalist for the second time.

Blalock, a Hallsville native, started the women’s basketball program at Kilgore College, leading them to three NJCAA Championships (1988, 1990, 1993). She was named the WBCA Junior College Coach of the Year in 1989 and 1990, and has been inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame.

After retiring from Kilgore, her fighting spirit kept her "in the game" as she had coaching stints at Longview and Spring Hill.

Blalock passed away on June 4, 2011, at the age of 72.

Other finalists include:

Debbie Antonelli (Contributor)

Alice “Cookie” Barron (Veteran Player),

Cathy Boswell (Player)

Doug Bruno (Coach)

Becky Hammon (Player)

Donna Lopiano (Contributor)

Lisa Mattingly (Official)

Delisha Milton-Jones (Player)

Paul Sanderford (Coach), Bob Schneider (Coach)

Penny Taylor (International Player).