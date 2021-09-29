What's up this weekend in East Texas?

Here's a list of events taking place this weekend across the Piney Woods.

TYLER, Texas — What's going on East Texas this weekend?

We've got you covered!

Oct. 1

Downtown Live: Covie - 5PM-8PM

Heritage Plaza - 219 E. Methvin St. in Longview

Covie is a local band of jazz, rock, gospel, soul and pop musicians that blend their styles together to create a unique sound that transcends genres and eras.

Michael W. Smith in Concert - 7:30PM-9:30PM

Belcher Center at LeTourneau University - Stegall Dr. in Longview

GRAMMY® & Dove Award winner Michael W. Smith brings his critically acclaimed “Worship” album to life on the WORSHIP FOREVER TOUR!

Michael W. Smith has always blurred genre lines, but his most successful album ever, Worship, released in 2001 is synonymous with Worship in general. This tour is a chance not only to hear these great songs, but to experience them live with Michael in an intimate setting.

Live Music: Coldfire - 6PM-9PM

Fresh by Brooksire's - 6990 Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Tyler

Come on over for food, drinks, and music you crave at the FRESH Grill + Patio! The menu at the grill is full of flavor, the drinks are nice and chilly, and the music is classic rock by Coldfire.

Movies in the Park - 7:45PM-9:45PM

Bergfeld Park - 1510 S. College St. in Tyler

Tyler Parks and Rec. is excited to host "Mulan" as part of their Movies in the Park Series.

Live Music: Matthew Marcus McDainel - 7PM-10PM

Texas Music City Grill - 5424 Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Tyler

McDaniel is a one-man band playing roots, blues, soul and rock.

Oct. 2

Historic Longview Farmers Market - 7:30AM-11:30AM

Longview Farmers Market - 105 W. Cotton St. in Longview

he Historic Longview Farmers Market, a project of Preservation Longview, provides local residents and visitors the opportunity to buy locally grown produce directly from the farmers as well as other local farm and specialty products — no products in the market are purchased wholesale and resold. All farmers and vendors are vetted.

Rose City Farmers Market - 8AM

ETX Brewing Co. - 221 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler

Since our humble beginnings, we have been a producer's only market so you can rest assured everything on our tables was produced by the person selling it. A family and dog-friendly community gathering place, the Rose City Farmers Market offers produce, pastured meats, yard eggs, herbs, wood oven breads, pastries, granola, jams, pickles, cheese, artisans and live music.

Athens Farmers Market - 9AM-1PM

Behind The Texan - 212 N. Palestine St. in Athens

We provide our local and surrounding communities with access to fresh, local, seasonal produce from local farmers as well as baked goods and hand crafted artisanal items.

3rd Annual Comic Con - 9:30AM-1:30PM

The Texan - 209 E. Tyler St. in Athens

This is a family-friendly event open to all ages. Come enjoy all of the awesome vendor booths, authors, food trucks and so much more.

Family Fun Day - 10AM-2PM

Bergfeld Park - 1510 S. College Ave. in Tyler

Mosaic Counseling Centers of East Texas will present Family Fun Day at Bergfeld Park. This free event will include hands on activities for the whole family to enjoy: games, face painting, yoga demonstrations, music, entertainment, food trucks, a bounce house, community resources and more!

Theatre TJC presents the comedy, "Sly Fox" - 2:30PM and 7:30PM

Jean Brown Theater at TJC - 1300 S. Mahon Ave. in Tyler

Theatre TJC raises the curtain on its 2021-22 season with “Sly Fox,” a comedy by Larry Gelbart. The production is under the direction of Jacob L. Davis, TJC theater professor. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, students and active military.

Kilgore ArtWalk - 5PM-8PM

Downtown Kilgore - Kilgore and Main St.

View art demonstrations, see a variety of artwork, and support local artists and artisans.

Live Music: Elvis and Johnny - 6PM-10PM

Liberty Hall - 103 E. Erwin St. in Tyler

Stardom Entertainment is proud to present ‘Elvis and Johnny’, a production that pays tribute to two of the biggest icons ever in the history of music, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley. You’ll rock ‘n’ roll as the classic hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s come alive in this all-new rock ‘n’ roll show with award-winning performances by Bennie Wheels (Johnny Cash) and Moses Snow ( Elvis Presley).

Live Music: Gorgeous Jetson, Quartz Eyed and Logan K. Strong - 7PM-10PM

True Vine Brewing Co. - 2453 Earl Campbell Pkwy. in Tyler

Come hang out with us for this free show at True Vine Brewing Co. Saturday Night.

Live Music: The Selfless Lovers - 7PM-11PM

Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q - 525 S. Beckham Ave. in Tyler

The Selfless Lovers are a piano-driven rock n' roll band from Austin, Texas. The group's original music draws on classic rock, soul, blues and southern rock influences. The Selfless Lovers are a must-see live act; showcasing an energized retro sound, fantastic musicianship and danceable original songs. The band's singer even plays saxophone and piano at the same time during the set.

Live Music: Senor Gringo - 8PM-10PM

ETX Brewing Co. - 221 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler

Live music at ETX Brewing Co.

Live Music: Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome - 8PM-11PM

Brisket Love Barbecue & Icehouse - 15338 FM 849 in Lindale

Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome back at Brisket Love in Lindale!.

Live Music: Brick Street Blues Band - 8AM-11:55PM

The Back Porch - 904 Broadway Blvd. in Kilgore

The Brick Street Blues Band returns to The Back Porch in Kilgore and will keep the dance floor hopping all night long with vintage blues, soul and rock & roll.

Live Music: Low D - 8:30PM-10PM

East Texas State Fair - 2112 W. Front St. in Tyler

Low D is a professional saxophonist performing at the East Texas State Fair.

Live Music: Clint Alford - 8:30PM-10:30PM

Texas Music City - 5424 Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Tyler

Clint Alford began songwriting at the young age of 19. Over the course of the the next few years he tried perfecting his songwriter ability and was in constant search for his own distinct and unique sound. Following years of experience performing on numerous stages, and at events, he has also as lent his musical talent to many different recordings. He has had studio projects of many different styles of music, and has been making a name for himself in the Texas music scene since the early 2000s.

Uptown Nights - 9PM-11:55PM

Brick's - 418 E. Erwin St. in Tyler

Uptown Nights is a new on Saturday nights! DJ Insanity will be live in the mix. Ladies get in free before 10 p.m.

Live Music: Saturday Night DJ - 10PM-11:55PM

Lago del Pino - 14706 County Road 1139 in Tyler

Music kicks off at 10 p.m.

Oct. 3

Live Music: Daniel Rocha - 10AM-1PM

The Grove - 3500 Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Tyler

Come out to The Grove Brunch for live music from Daniel Rocha!

Locally Forged Farmers Market - 10AM-2PM

The Forge Bar & Grill - 1610 FM 279 in Ben Wheeler

It is conveniently located downtown Ben Wheeler at The Forge Bar & Grill.

Live Music: Dustin Becker - 12:30PM-3:30PM

Lago del Pino - 14706 CR 1139 in Tyler

Come see Dustin Becker at Lago del Pino.

Live Music: La Invasora Conjunto Fest - 8:30PM-10PM

East Texas State Fair - 2112 W. Front St. in Tyler