Everything you need to know about National Mutt Day

#NationalMuttDay is twice a year on July 31 and December 2.

National Mutt Day encourages us to embrace, save and celebrate mixed breed dogs twice a year on July 31 and December 2.

Desperately longing for a new home, millions of loving and healthy mixed breed dogs in shelters wait for someone to adopt them.

National Mutt Day provides an opportunity to find the perfect canine companion. Despite the name, a mutt learns, obeys and trains much like purebred animals. While their lineage cannot be traced and their features a bit murky, their companionship will be faithful.

According to the ASPCA, about 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year. When these abandoned and often abused animals find their way to a shelter, each one needs a forever home.

Some of the benefits of adoption are often hidden. Human and canine both enjoy increased physical activity. Another boost is social interaction through daily walks. While humans develop patience, their four-legged companion learns to trust and new limits. For example, as dogs explore the many scents of the human lifestyle, they usually discover shoes are off-limits.

No matter the breed, size or demeanor of the human, the shelter will help find the right home for their animals. They schedule visits and have procedures in place to promote healthy adoptions for families and individuals. While some dogs experience injury or illness, the shelters work with veterinarians to heal the animals before making them available for adoption.

Of course, shelters always welcome donations and volunteers. Every moment they spend socializing increases their opportunity for adoption.