Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency

Styles announced just days after the Uvalde school shooting that he would partner with Everytown for part of his tour.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact.

Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work.

Styles announced back in May that he would partner with Everytown for part of his tour. Styles made the announcement on social media on May 28, just four days after the deadly shooting in Uvalde that resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two adults.

"Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas," Styles said in May. "On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items."

To celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended Harry Styles' record-breaking residency in Austin, $100,000 will be donated towards our work to #EndGunViolence. Thank you, @harry_styles & @moodycenteratx.



Text LOVE to 644-33 to join us. #LoveOnTour2022 pic.twitter.com/UzKLg8U9me — Everytown (@Everytown) October 4, 2022

The partnership with Everytown was far from the only political choice made by Styles during his Austin residency.

On Oct. 2, after spotting Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in the crowd, Styles added a "Beto for Texas" sticker onto his guitar. Styles had been outspoken at each of his shows regarding policies in Texas surrounding abortion rights, residents registering to vote and ending mass shootings.

O'Rourke later posted a photo taken with Styles with the caption, "Thanks, Harry!"

Styles' "Love On Tour" also partnered with HeadCount, an organization that aims to help Americans register to vote. HeadCount said at the six Austin shows, it worked with over 1,000 concertgoers to register them to vote or check their registration status.

Styles played six nights at Austin's Moody Center, located on the University of Texas campus. Special guest Gabriels opened for Styles each night of the residency.

Styles' next set of shows will be at the United Center in Chicago. Jessie Ware will open.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter