CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — An ex-Cherokee County Sheriff's Office deputy has been indicted on a charge of indecency with a child charge.

According to the Cherokee County District Attorney's Office, Jonathan Bryan Shobert, 46, was indicted by a grand jury on May 29 following his February 2019 arrest by the Texas Rangers.

He was booked into the Cherokee County Jail on $50,000 bond. He has since been released.

Details regarding the specific incident(s) for which he was arrested have not been made available.