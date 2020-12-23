x
Ex-East Texas teacher indicted on charge of improper relationship with student

Christopher Harrison Eppley was arrested in March.
ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas — A former Elysian Fields ISD teacher has been indicted by a Harrison County grand jury on a charge of improper relationship between an educator and student.

Christopher Harrison Eppley, 36, of Marshall was arrested in March. He was indicted by a grand jury Dec. 17.

According to the indictment, Eppley engaged in sexual contact around March 2 with a student he knew was enrolled at a primary or secondary school in Waskom. Eppley solicited the student to meet him by text message, according to police.

