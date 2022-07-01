3 ex-employees arrested in Longview ISD charter school system abuse case

LONGVIEW, Texas — Three former employees who worked in the charter school system within Longview ISD were jailed Friday on charges related to the abuse of special needs students.

The investigation into the abuse allegations surfaced earlier this year following the unexplained resignation of former East Texas Advanced Academies CEO Cynthia Wise, who also received a $350,000 lump sum payment.

Later, requests for public information as well as information provided by Tyler attorney Shane McGuire revealed the abuse allegations involving special education students. McGuire, who wasn't available for comment on Friday as the three women's arrests surfaced, has said he represents the families of 10 children. He has said the abuse was captured on video and involved at least some non-verbal autistic students.