Ex-Gilmer Buckeyes make Minnesota Vikings' 53-man roster, practice squad

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings on Saturday announced multiple roster moves, reducing the number of players to the regular-season maximum of 53.

Former Gilmer Buckeye Kris Boyd, a cornerback, retained his spot on the regular season roster, while Blake Lynch was signed to the practice squad.

Boyd was selected out of the University of Texas in the 7th round (No. 217) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was the first Longhorn drafted by Vikings since DE Brian Robison in 2007.

He recorded 20 solo tackles and assisted in two in the 2019 season. Boyd also led Minnesota with 11 special teams tackles.

Lynch, a linebacker, was signed to the Vikings' practice squad.

The rookie was signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft.

At Baylor, Lynch racked up 32 career starts at five different positions (cornerback, linebacker, safety, receiver, running back)/ He started all 14 games at linebacker in 2019 and recorded 134 tackles (89 solo), 13.5 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, three interceptions, 12 passes defended and a blocked kick for the Bears. He also caught 51 passes for 673 yards and four touchdowns on offense at Baylor from 2016-17