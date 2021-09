Tim Lynn Vaughn, 61, was indicted in May 2020 by a Gregg County grand jury.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A former Gregg County GOP chair and former White Oak mayor who was sentenced to federal prison in 2019 for loan fraud is expected to plead guilty Thursday to theft charges.

Tim Lynn Vaughn, 61, was indicted in May 2020 by a Gregg County grand jury on charges of theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.