Former Lindale coach gets probation for improper relationship with high school student

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A former Lindale ISD assistant coach was sentenced to 10 years of probation after he pleaded guilty to being in an improper relationship with a high school student.

Blake Lawson Maddox, 24, of Tyler, entered the guilty plea Thursday in the 7th District Court and accepted the deal of 10 years deferred adjudication.

He was arrested Feb. 4, 2020 on the charge and released the same day. He was then indicted on Sept. 3 last year.

Police documents state Maddox touched the victim inappropriately and sent her explicit photos through social media. The prosecution said on Thursday said the victim's family agreed to the probation punishment for Maddox.