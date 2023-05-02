Former Longview ISD employee gets probation after pleading guilty to sexual relationship with student

According to LISD, Williams was a textbook clerk who was hired in August 2017. Around the time of his arrest, the district placed him on administrative leave.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video aired in May 2018.

A former Longview ISD employee was given nine years of probation after he pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with a student for more than seven months.

Richard Leland Williams Jr., 30, entered his guilty plea to the sexual assault of a child charge on Monday in the 188th District Court. He was then given nine years of deferred adjudication probation.

Williams was arrested in May 2018 after authorities discovered his involvement in an improper relationship at Longview High School.

According to LISD, Williams was a textbook clerk who was hired in August 2017. Around the time of his arrest, the district placed him on administrative leave.

In an arrest affidavit, the document states that he was in a sexual relationship with a student for more than seven months and a preacher at the church she attended at the time.