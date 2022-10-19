Ex-Longview officer facing federal charge must have digital devices approved, monitored

A 52-page complaint filed in the Eastern District of Texas showed his charge as attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video is from Oct. 13, 2022.

A former Longview police lieutenant charged with looking for sex with girls on social media faces restrictions on digital devices he uses and will have his location monitored, according to the conditions of his release on bail.

Seth Estes Vanover, 50, of Diana was booked Oct. 12 into Smith County Jail on a federal detainer by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to online jail records. A 52-page complaint filed in the Eastern District of Texas showed his charge as attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

According to the complaint, a pair of users with different names on social media, which were traced to Vanover, chatted with two different undercover FBI agents in Florida and asked about having sex with girls he was told were 9 and 11.